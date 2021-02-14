Bhumi Pednekar Brings Cheer To Rishikesh Children, Says 'grateful For Love'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who recently headed to Rishikesh after wrapping the Dehradun schedule of her upcoming film Badhaai Do, spread some love on Valentine’s Day in the city. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of how she treated the children of an NGO in Rishikesh on the special occasion.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her joy on Valentine's Day

The actress wanted to bring cheer among underprivileged children by providing healthy food and hence she joined hands with an NGO Pankh. The Bala actress provided a meal to about 100 children associated with the NGO. The actress shared pictures of the children enjoying their meal on Valentine’s Day. The actress captioned the series of pictures and wrote, “all about spreading love and be grateful for love :) This Valentine’s was with the kids of @projectpankh in Rishikesh. Am full of gratitude and warmth :)#HappyValentinesDay.” At last, the actress also gave a glimpse of the poster that was prepared by the children to acknowledge the beautiful gesture of the actress. Bhumi was completely impressed with the entire setup of the NGO afterward which she decided to gift the children with delectable food.

The actress, who shot for her debut film Dum Lagake Haisha in Rishikesh, feels nostalgic and blessed to be shooting in the city once again. The actress feels that the city has only brought her good luck. In a press statement earlier, Bhumi shared her thoughts of shooting in the city for the third time.

“Rishikesh holds a very special place in my heart and it has been incredibly lucky for me! I shot in this most beautiful place for my debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, then for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and both these films went on to become huge hits. Now, I will be shooting in Rishikesh again for Badhaai Do and I'm certain that it will become my lucky charm for the third time.”

“I'm really excited to soak in this city because there are so many memories attached to it. I have always received so much love from the people of Rishikesh every time I have visited and I'm looking forward to their warm hospitality again. It's been a while. I can't wait to go back and relive all the nostalgia, all the love, all the incredible local food of Rishikesh,” she added.

Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

