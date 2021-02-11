Bhumi Pednekar Gives Peek Into Her Recent Photoshoot, Says 'being Best Version Of Myself'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her recent photoshoot. On Feb 10, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her stills dressed in chic ethnic attire. Sharing her latest photoshoot images on social media, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "I try being the best version of myself".

In the first Instagram post shared by Bhumi, the actor looks ravishing in her diamond white lehenga choli. She wore an off-shoulder blouse, paired with a vogue faux fur design white lehenga. Bhumi Pednekar also sported a quirky dupatta with the diamond white lehenga choli.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star was styled with a nude makeup look. Her hair was tied in a messy bun and she accessorised her look with hand kadas. Here, Bhumi Pednekar posed for Falguni Shane Peacock's recent magazine shoot. She simply captioned her Instagram post as "Self love is an expression of self respect".

Bhumi Pednekar's photos:

In the second Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared a close-up picture, wherein she stunned in chic traditional attire. She wore a diamond design choli that had over-sized sleeves. For glam, the star opted for a nude makeup look. Bhumi's eyes were styled with nude shade eyeshadow. Here, she opted for a messy bun hairdo.

Posing for Falguni Shane Peacock's recent magazine shoot, Bhumi Pednekar was clicked by celebrity photographer, Taras Taraporvala. Bhumi was styled by Who Wore What When. Her makeup and hair were done by Sonik Sarwate and Gabriel Georgiou respectively. Bhumi Pednekar's jewellery was designed by Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Bhumi Pednekar were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Looking so beautiful", while another added, "you are looking too much amazing". A fan commented, "You are the best version of yourself". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

