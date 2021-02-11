Kriti Sanon & Bhumi Pednekar 'can't Wait' For Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Novel 'Mapping Love'

Kangana Ranaut's Panga director & Nitesh Tiwari's wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all pumped to make her debut as an author. On Thursday, Ashwiny took to her Instagram handle and announced her first-ever novel, 'Mapping Love'. As soon as she broke the news with fans on Instagram, actors Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar penned sweet notes to wish "Good Luck" to the filmmaker on her debut novel.

Kriti and Bhumi 'can't wait to read' Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's new novel

Prolific Bollywood filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed multiple Bollywood films including Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga to name a few, took social media by surprise after she announced her debut novel, Mapping Love. Earlier today, i.e. February 11, 2021, Ashwiny teased the release of her novel, "set in the breathtaking jungles of India", on Instagram. The novel will be published by Rupa Publications and it will hit the stands in May this year.

Sharing a teaser of Mapping Love to make an official announcement about her debut novel, the 41-year-old wrote, "Mapping Love' my debut novel releases on 21st May 2021. Thank-you & Gratitude @rupa_publications". Shedding some light on the novel, Rupa Publications' official Instagram handle wrote, "We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director @ashwinyiyertiwari's debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer, and filmmaker, her films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki Murgi’, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought-provoking conversation starters."

Check out Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Instagram post below:

Soon after Ashwiny's post surfaced on Instagram, actor Kriti Sanon reacted to the news by re-posting Mapping Love's teaser on her Instagram Stories to wish the filmmaker "Good Luck". She wrote, "This is lovely @ashwinyiyertiwari!! Good Luck and I can't wait to read! love you". For the unversed, Kriti played the read role in Ashwiny's Bareilly Ki Barfi cast, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story below:

Apart from Kriti, Durgamati actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared her reaction to the news on her Instagram handle. Sharing the teaser of Mapping Love on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "All the best @ashwinyiyertiwari" ma'am for your debut novel #MappingLove :) Can't wait to read it. Have a look:

