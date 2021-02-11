Bhumi Pednekar's concerns over rising natural calamities, says 'How much have we damaged?'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Badhaai Do in the serene beauty of Uttarakhand, took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful video of nature while expressing her concerns over growing natural calamities. Bhumi Pednekar who is quite vocal about the problems about the environment through her campaign “Climate Warrior”, shared her thoughts about the calamities that have started evolving likely as a result of deforestation, pollution etc.

Bhumi Pednekar shares thoughts on calamities

The post of the actress seems to pop up in wake of the recent Uttarakhand disaster n the Chamoli District. A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7 morning. The actress shared a video of the fast-flowing water in the mountainous terrain and wrote, “Every time I see nature’s beauty like this, I actually worry instead of soaking it in. Will my children actually get to enjoy this as I did. How much have we damaged her? How do we not realize that natural calamities aren’t natural anymore? They are naturally evolving to the abuses we’ve done to her.”

The Bala actress was also among the celebrities who offered her prayers to the people who were stuck in the debris while she condoled the death of the people in the avalanche. Earlier, according to news agency ANI, Bhumi Pednekar also shared her views on how her team and crew members on the sets of her next have been using steel bottles and judiciously using things. Here's what she exactly said:

“The crew was steel water bottles. These are very productive steps because the kind of garbage that is like - that comes out of a film set is large. And this is a conversation that I have with most of my film teams.”

Apart from this, the actress also spoke about the wastage of food on the sets and how the industry is ensuring that incidents like these should be avoided. “Another thing that I talk to the team with is about wastage of food and the industry is doing whatever it can to ensure this doesn’t happen on sets. Like, for example, on Durgamati, because that was the last project that I shot for before the pandemic, all the excess food was distributed in a very hygienic way to people who are less fortunate. There were extra meals cooked onset that we could distribute to people. It was a complete pet bottle-free set. So, these are the productive changes that we have to bring about.”

