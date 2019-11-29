Bhumi Pednekar Cancels Her New Year Plans For This Reason?

The very talented Bhumi Pednekar is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor has had four back to back releases and this has been a busy year for the actor indeed. But it seems that the Saand Ki Aankh actor is in no mood to slow down and is looking forward to working more rigorously towards her professional commitments. She recently spoke her work with an online portal. She said that this year was a busy one for her. She called the film Sonchiriya as a more exhausting film for her as compared to Bala and Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi revealed that she cancelled her New Year plans to devote her time to work

The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actor revealed that she is extremely happy that she is working. Bhumi further added that there is still a lot to be done and she sometimes feels that there are more hours in a day. She also said that she is not going to slow down with her work even with the festive season arriving soon but the actor said that she misses spending time with her family. The actor said that since this year was a hectic one for her, she had also planned a New Year vacation. But since the vacation was for one whole week, she had to cancel it as one week would also have been a long time to stay away from work.

Bhumi will soon be seen in the film Takht

Bhumi will also be seen in some interesting lines of films ahead. Bhumi will be seen in the film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht which will also star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. According to media reports, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has been roped in to star in Sashank Khaitan's next opposite Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

