Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar Look Like Twins In These Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is considered one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for her work in critically acclaimed films like Saand Ki Aankh. Her fans can bed be constantly seen discussing Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar’s resemblance with each other. Here are four pictures that make the two stunning women look like twins.

Here are some instances when the two looked like twins:

1. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar can be seen slaying at a party here. Bhumi Pednekar can be seen wearing a silver glittery blazer in this picture. Saniksha Pednekar, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black formal dress. The two women can be seen wearing similar colour lipstick in the picture posted.

2. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan in this post. The two can be seen twinning in black lehengas. Their hair has been put up in a similar pattern. Their lip colour has also been kept similar.

3. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar can be seen wearing traditional outfits in this picture. The two can be seen posing for the cameras at the promotion event of Saandh Ki Aankh. Bhumi Pednekar can be seen wearing a blue lehenga in this picture while her sister is wearing a white lehenga. Their skirts are similar in pattern.

4. Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar have uploaded a selfie together here. The two can be seen posing similarly in this post. Their make-up has been kept similar. They can also be seen carrying the same hairstyle in this picture.

