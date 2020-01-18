Bhumi Pednekar Can't Wait To Start Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Takht'

Bhumi Pednekar is currently buzzing after her last movie Pati Patni Aur Woh with costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday received an overwhelming response from the audience. She is also one of the most exciting young actors of this generation. Bhumi Pednekar's work has never disappointed her audience so far. Bhumi Pednekar also ruled at the box office last year with her hits like Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. In 2019, the actor delivered 300 gross box office in India which made her one fo the top actors in the industry.

Here is what Bhumi Pednekar said about working in Takht

In 2020, Bhumi Pednekar will be making an appearance in one of the biggest film of her career. In an interview with a media publication, the actor said that she can't wait to start shooting for Takht.

She added that director Karan Johar has always been one of her most favourite filmmakers from the industry and working with him is like a dream come true for Bhumi Pednekar. She was also glad to be a part of the director's vision, Bhumi mentioned.

Bhumi Pednekar also expressed how grateful she is to have the role of a lifetime. Bhumi said that she has hugely humbled for the faith director Karan Johar has shown in her and also for the opportunity to shine in his cinema. Furthermore, Bhumi Pednekar said that she had no words to articulate what she was feeling as it is a landmark moment for her as an artist.

Bhumi Pednekar also believes that Karan Johar is a master of emotions and so she is looking forward to surrendering the director in order to bring his vision to life. Bhumi also mentioned that Takht is a supremely important project for her. Bhumi believes that the movie will help her grow as an artist.

