Kangana Ranaut Appears On Kapil Sharma's Show, Says She 'kicked' Jassie Gill Several Times

The Kapil Sharma Show will be seeing a new and interesting guest this weekend. The coming weekend is expected to be packed with celebrities. On one side viewers will witness breathtaking performances by the cast of Street Dancer 3D and on the other hand, Panga star Kangana Ranaut will be appearing on the show. The makers of the show have dropped the teaser of the episode on social media. A fun banter will between the Panga actors Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill is also expected. Also, Kangana Ranaut will be seen revealing some interesting behind the scenes moments with Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Ashwini Iyer while promoting their upcoming film Panga.

Kapil Sharma, known for his excellent interaction with his guests tried to dig out some insights from the trailer of the movie. He asked the cast Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill about a scene where Kangana Ranaut is hitting Jassie Gill with her legs. The trailer shows that while sleeping, Kangana Ranaut kicks her husband unknowingly. Narrating the incident, Jassie Gill shared that Kangana Ranaut is a method actor who believes in performing all of her sequences with perfection. He also added that she shot 2 to 3 extra takes only so that the makers of the film will have more shots to choose from. That is why Kangana had hit his back for 6 to 7 times straight, Jassie Gill disclosed.

Kangana also chose to appreciate the director of the film Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Speaking about the Panga director, Kangana Ranaut said that the way Ashwiny narrated the entire script to Kangana, it turned out as if the movie was Ashwiny's biopic. Kangana along with the entire cast was highly impressed by the fact that after direction the commercially successful film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny had given 3 years entirely for Panga.

