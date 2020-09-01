Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' With Hilarious Video

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram to share a video on the occasion of her movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan completing three years of its release. In the video, a biscuit is seen falling down in a cup of tea with the graphics 3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This video is related to one of the scenes from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

In this scene, Ayushmann Khurrana as Mudit explains his problem of erectile dysfunction by dipping a biscuit in tea and then the biscuit falls down in the cup itself. He explains it to his wife-to-be Sugandha Sharma portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is based on a man who faces the problem of erectile dysfunction. Bhumi Pednekar shared the video with the caption, “If you know, you know. #3YearsOfShubhMangalSaavdhan.” Fans in huge number showered love on Bhumi Pednekar’s post with several heart and love emoticons.

About Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar was one of the biggest hits of its time. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan directed by RS Prasanna was the remake of his Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013). The movie was bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. The movie narrates the tale of a soon-to-be-married couple in which the man named Mudit Sharma faces the problem of erectile dysfunction and deals with his fiance Sugandha and her family who are eagerly waiting for their daughter's marriage.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen playing the lead role in director G. Ashok's horror thriller, titled Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

In addition to Durgavati, Pednekar will also play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's comedy film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in an upcoming comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie, Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

