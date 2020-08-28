Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma On Their Roles In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

During the lockdown, a lot of production houses opted for an OTT release for their films. Following those footsteps, the upcoming movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is also gearing up for an OTT release.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast features Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The actors recently took to their social media and revealed details about their character from the film. Here is what they had to say about their roles in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare:

Bhumi Pednekar in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actor wore a printed top on blue denim jeans as she checks out the room. In the caption of the post, Bhumi shared details about her character. The actor captioned the post as, “Kajal aka Kitty 🐱 ,she is a dreamer... searching for her Chamakte Sitare 🌟 Coming Soon !” She also tagged the team of the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Here is a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post.

Konkona Sen Sharma in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

The movie also features Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the lead roles. Konkona also took to her official Twitter handle to talk about her character from the movie. She shared a still from the movie where she is dressed in Indian attire. She captioned the picture as, “What does it feel like to live a perfect life in your own messed up bubble? Dolly should know a thing or two about that. Our new film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. Coming Soon on @NetflixIndia.”. Here is a look at Konkona Sen Sharma’s twitter post.

What does it feel like to live a perfect life in your own messed up bubble? Dolly should know a thing or two about that.

Our new film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Coming Soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dFEYkH5XMR — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) August 28, 2020

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

The movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava. She is known for directing the popular web series Made In Heaven. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare features Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins with a love-hate relationship with each other. The movie shows how they help each other find freedom.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare release will be happening on Netflix soon. The exact date of release for the film has not been revealed yet. However, the movie is expected to release next year. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast features several talented actors like Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait, and Amol Parashar in key roles.

