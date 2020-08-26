Bhumi Pednekar’s IG Post Features Her In A Mask, Fans Ask Actor To ‘take Care’

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of several people in the last 5-6 months. People are abiding by the safety regulations in order to protect themselves from the virus. Several people have taken to social media to propagate the usage of masks and other such precautions. Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this. Recently, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram post that featured her in a mask.

Bhumi’s caption also carried a social message. She captioned the post as, “If you really care, please wear ðŸ˜· #WearAMask #Goodmorning #motivation”. While Bhumi is often on top of her style game, her mask also appeared to be quite trendy. While Bhumi wore a pink printed mark, she also wore gorgeous eye make-up. Pednekar wore a multi-coloured inner paired with a white shirt. Further, she let her hair down in the photograph.

Several fans showered their love on Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some asked the actor to take care, some appreciated her gorgeous looks. You can check out Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post here.

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar’s images and videos:

Bhumi has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. As of date, the actor enjoys 5.6 million followers on Instagram. Bhumi is quite vocal about her opinions on Instagram. Bhumi Pednekar's photos and videos often highlight social causes.

While she recently posted about COVID-19 safety regulations, she also posts about causes like climate change and environmental protection. Her recent Instagram post highlighted concerns related to wildfires. She captioned the post as, “#climatewarrior : Fires everywhere



These visual are real and it’s happening as we speak.Wildfires have become regular occurrence around the world.Last year it swept away more than a billion animals in Australia alone and burnt 4.7 million acres of land through the world.Many are started by humans for rapid deforestation or crop cycling etc and many are nature made.But now the effects cause of the exponential climatic change has tuned these fires into full blown tornadoes that are destroying everything.

Our planet is heating up,are lungs are clogging.

Guys climate change is real.

Wake Up!



#Repost @worldeconomicforum with @make_repost

ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ»

Over 1 million acres have already been burned.



#california #wildfires #usa #cimatechange #environment”.

You can check out the Instagram post here:



