Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Get An OTT Release In September

A couple of Bollywood films which were supposed to release in theatres were released on OTT platforms due to the ongoing Pandemic. From Laxmmi Bomb to Sadak 2, many makers have decided to release their movies in the digital platforms. Now, Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty aur Who Chamakte Sitare will also be releasing on an OTT platform, in September.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to release on OTT

A few months back, it was confirmed by the makers that they will be releasing Bhumi Pednekar’s film Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix. The audience has been waiting for the film’s official release date. It is now being reported that the film will release in September. Produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s production house, the film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Apart from Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Kitty aur Who Chamakte Sitare stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Palshekar. Before the film’s release, it was premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast

Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of sisters in the film. The story revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal, who share a secret between them. While Dolly is a married woman and a hard-working mother is excited about her new house, Kajal is a woman who moves to the city from rural India. But when Kajal finds it difficult to survive in the city with little skills, she starts working at a cyber cafe and things take a U-turn. The sisters are known to be critical of each other, which adds more spice to their lives.

Apart from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Durgavati. The film is a remake of a Telugu film Bhaagamathie and stars Arshad Warsi, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is expected to release in 2021.

