Bhumi Pednekar On Equality: 'Women Are Not Supposed To Be Whitewashed In Cinema!'

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward over the past couple of years to campaign for different social causes. Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar is among the many celebs who have voiced her concern on the shifts that she would like to see in Bollywood. Recently, Bhumi, who is rooting for equality, revealed that women are not supposed to be whitewashed in cinema.

As quoted by Bhumi's PR team, the actor revealed, “For starters, we need to change the depiction of the genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed —we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers, and I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema.”

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor added, “Similarly, we must alter the way men are shown in films. We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can’t cry, can’t show emotion...that is so wrong. This narrative —‘mard ko dard nahi hota’ or ‘a man doesn’t hurt’—this needs to change.”

Bhumi also revealed that the cinema has a massive impact on audiences and it can be used to change the mindset of several people in the most positive way. She further went on to say, “I also believe we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it. Like, I just watched Super Deluxe and I couldn’t believe what I was watching. There’s such great work happening today and I feel lucky to be part of the Hindi film industry at this point.”

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Ashok G’s Durgavati alongside Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release. Post that, she will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele alongside Varun Dhawan in a leading role. The movie is based on a Marathi NRI who takes ecstasy at a night club and within the next 48 hours he ends up behind bars. The release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers.

(Story credit: Bhumi Pednekar's spokesperson/ PR team)

