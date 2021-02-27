Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 6 Years Of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'; Says 'dreams Do Come True'

Ever since Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar set foot in Bollywood with the 2015 much-acclaimed film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she has managed to make a name for herself in the industry with her onscreen performance. The film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also went on to win hearts for its storyline and actors. Today, Dum Laga Ke Haisha celebrates its six years in the industry, and to mark the day, Bhumi Pednekar has flooded her social media handle with heartfelt posts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar went on to share snippets and unseen pictures along with some sweet notes. In the first story, Bhumi shared a picture of herself dressed as a bride. She added a big heart and wrote, “#6yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha #Sandhya”. In the second pic, she went on to share a picture of her and Ayushmann where they are striking a pose for the camera. She added a smiley emoji and wrote, “#6yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha #SandhyaAurPrem”. Take a look at the posts below.

In the next story, Bhumi added a picture of her and Ayushmann where they can be seen lying on the bed. Bhumi is seen looking into the camera, while Ayushmann stares at her. She also wrote, “Once upon a time in Bollywood”. In the next story, she added a picture of the film's poster on hoarding and wrote, “Amongst the million times I cried during the release, this was definitely one of them. Seeing your film poster on Juhu Beach was in my dream list”. She added another poster and wrote, “dreams do come true”. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana went on to repost one of Bhumi’s stories on her social media handle. Take a look at the posts below.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous As Ever As She Feels 'PHAT'; Fans Agree

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Hails 'Equality Act' Passed By US House, Says 'this Is What World Needs'

About Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha was helmed by Sharat Katariya and was bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma. The film saw Bhumi Pednekar's debut in Bollywood. The fresh pair of Ayushmann and Bhumi and the film’s storyline were loved by the audience, making the film a great success. Ayushmann essayed the role of Prem Prakash Tiwari, who dreams of marrying a beautiful bride but ends up marrying a girl of his parents' choice, Sandhya (Bhumi).

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Lauds BMC's Hilarious New Twist On The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Mark 'Badhaai Do' Schedule Wrap With 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.