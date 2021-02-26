Bhumi Pednekar hails 'Equality Act' passed by US House, says 'this is what world needs'

Making amendments to the US Civil Rights Act of 1964, The House of Representatives passed the Equality Act on February 25, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill, which was one of the top legislative priorities for President Joe Biden, received appreciation from Bollywood celebrities who hailed the decision as an end to indiscrimination against the LGBTQ+. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was the first one to laud the bill on her Instagram stories and mentioned that "this is what the world needs".

Sharing a news piece by one of the publications on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “This is what the world needs. Equality, Tolerance, Inclusivity and love.” The bill however is yet to face heated sessions in the Senate as a few Republicans strongly objected to the passing of the new bill as the 'equality act' allegedly puts 'women's rights in sports and other sectors under direct threat'. Another claim in the debate on the floor was that the new bill is 'being imposed on America and that the new government wants to force their beliefs on the rest', alleged Republican Chip Roy. When House Democrats introduced the bill last week, Biden reiterated his support in a statement:

"I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation," he wrote. "Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all."

The Supreme Court last year in June had ruled in the favour of the LGBTQ+ community and against workplace discriminations with people from the community. While it was objected by a few Republicans on claims that the bill "would force churches in the public square to do things that counter their beliefs", Biden administration took up the task of pushing the bill forward in the Senate.

