Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Conscious Posts Engage Fans; Check Details

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience and was a huge Box Office success. After a superhit 2019, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for an even more exciting 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar’s climate change conscious social media post

Bhumi Pednekar is known to speak her mind on matters of public interest and does not shy away from putting forth her opinions. In her latest post on social media, Bhumi Pednekar has shared about an NGO which strives towards effective waste management. She also shared a video of RaddiConnect co-founder Gurashish Sahni talking about the various methods of effective waste management.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s post here:

RaddiConnect is a waste management service that provides for a free pickup in return for recyclable waste. The waste is then sent to authorized recycling centres so that the waste is disposed of or recycled in the right manner. The NGO aims to come up with sustainable waste solutions for a better world amidst the climate change crisis that has been taking on the world.

Earlier this year, the actor took to social media to ask all her followers to become ‘Climate Warriors’ for preserving the Earth. Since then, Bhumi has been a part of various clan up drives as well. She has also been advocating the need to tackle pollution in India.

However, Bhumi Pednekar is not the first actor to speak up on environmental subjects. Akshay Kumar has been an active voice in Bollywood addressing social issues through his films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman. He has also spoken actively about the Swachh Bharat initiative and the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

