Bhumi Pednekar's Bathrobe Picture Is Giving Her Fans #TuesdayMood Goals

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is known to be one of the most fantastic actors in Bollywood. The actor is recently buzzing because of her films that have been lined up. Amidst this, the actor took to her social media account to share her #TuesdayMood with her fans. The actor is showing her fans how to be stylish and still relax.

Bhumi Pednekar has posted a new picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Bhumi Pednekar is sporting a white bathrobe while she is striking a pose inside the bathtub. The fans went crazy over this new picture posted by Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi captioned the picture as "Mood for the decade 💋✨😎 #hello #instafam #tuesday #mood #love".

Check out the picture below

Many fans commented on the picture saying that they could totally relate to Bhumi's Tuesday mood. Bhumi is also sporting a nude make up along with smokey eyes. For the hairstyle, she left her wavy hair open.

In the past, even Janhvi Kapoor was in the headlines for sporting a bathrobe. In Janhvi's post, she was sitting on a couch with a bright smile on her face. Here is the picture that Janhvi Kapoor posted.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her upcoming film alongside Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The trailer of the film is already out and has received mixed reviews from the audience. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21. Bhumi will also make an appearance in Karan Johar's directorial film Takht.

