Bhumi Pednekar Slays The Jacket Game In Every Way, Check Out THESE Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actors who is loved and followed across the country for her fashion sense. She is always well-dressed, no matter what the occasion is. Many-a-time she has been spotted in fashionable jackets. Here is a look at instances when the actor pulled off the jacket look in style.

Bhumi Pednekar in stunning jackets

1. In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen slaying in a denim jacket. She is wearing a yellow outfit beneath the jacket. She is wearing a pair of leather pants with a turtle-neck top. She has complemented the look with yellow stilettos. Her black pair of shades add to her outfit.

2. Bhumi Pednekar can be sen pulling off a semi-formal look in this picture. She can be seen wearing a strapless white top with khaki coloured pants. She is also wearing an ash-coloured overcoat with the look. Her hair has been left open in the picture. For shoes, she has opted for white pencil heels.

3. Here, Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a party wear kind of blazer. The blazer is black and has sequin work done over it. She can be seen wearing a deep neck top under the glittery jacket. Her makeup is mostly rose pink while her hair has been left open.

4. Here Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a proper party outfit. She can be seen wearing a pair of shimmery pants with a bralette. She is wearing a silver jacket which matches her pants. Her makeup has been kept minimum, with nude coloured lipstick and light eye makeup.

