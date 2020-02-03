Bhumi Pednekar Empowers Spot Boy To Start Vanity Van Business, Gets 'home Away From Home'

An actor par excellence is not the only thing that defines this leading lady. Bhumi Pednekar who had a great run at the box office last year having delivered a Rs. 300 crore gross had the sweetest gesture for her spot boy, Upendra Singh, by supporting him in starting a vanity van business. The actress reportedly extended financial and emotional support when needed. And, the first-ever vanity he made was obviously for the Saand Ki Aankh actress. Filled with stained glass & pink walls, the van has been customised with Bhumi's initials.

Bhumi's sweet gesture towards her spot boy

Speaking about the sweet gesture, Bhumi said that while shooting for a film, the two had begun to chat after which she gave him the idea of starting his own vanity line. Revealing more details, the actress stated that throughout the process she was there as a helping hand and that now he has a company called 'Akash Vanity', named after his son.

Talking about how they both worked together on the look and feel of the van, Bhumi spoke about how the van has been customised with her initials and the time that was devoted to doing it up. She highlighted its colour, its use of stained glass, its pink walls, and summed it up by saying that it was a 'home away from home'.

Praising the actress, Upendra informed that he always wanted to start the business, but only after being motivated by the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actress was he actually able to take a step forward. Thanking her from the bottom of his heart, he stated that he will pray to God that every film Pednekar is a part of becomes a 'super hit'

Meanwhile, 2020 seems to be an exciting year for the actress as she is all set to make an appearance in one of the biggest films of all time. Stating that she can't wait to start working on Takht, the actress revealed the project, its team and scale, are a dream come true for her.

