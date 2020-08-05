Bhumi Pednekar Resumes Work, Feels 'Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana' While Traveling; See

After staying at home for a long time, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is back to work. The actor, took to Instagram, to share the news with her fan army. Posting an 'Enroute to shoot' video on her story, Bhumi hinted that something special is in the making for her fans.

Bhumi Pednekar’s announcement

The video shared by Bhumi features a pan of the road as she was enroute to work. She was listening to the hit song ‘Kudiyon ka hai zamana’ from the iconic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. Surprisingly, she also revealed that something “very special” is coming soon for fans.

Back to Work. Enroute to shoot. Something very very special coming soon!!!

Previously, Bhumi was also seen sharing an animated fan art video on her Instagram feed. Recently, one of her fans created her characters’ avatars and clubbed them in an animated video. Calling it “Cute”, Bhumi reposted the video which was shared by her fans’ account. In the video, the fan-made seven avatars of her characters from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and more. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi will next feature on the silver screen in the horror-thriller flick Durgavati. As per reports, the shooting of the movie began in the month of January in Madhya Pradesh. Till March, the movie was almost reportedly completed when the lockdown was implied by the government. The shooting of the movie has been on a standstill amid the pandemic.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that the post-production work was in progress during the lockdown. Only four days’ shoot is reportedly left which will be wrapped before August ends. With her recent Instagram story, fans are speculating that the release of Durgavati isn’t far.

About Durgavati

Directed by G. Ashok, the movie is a remake of 2018’s Telugu flick Bhaagmathie. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer, which was essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Cape of Good Films.

