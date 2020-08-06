Bhumi Pednekar's Fans Shower Her With Love By These Amazing 'fan-arts'

Bhumi Pednekar astonished everyone with her performance in her debut film Dum Lagake Haisha. Since then, the actor has been a part of several hit films like Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bala and Saand Ki Aankh. Over the years, Bhumi Pednekar has also won a huge number of fan following, who keep praising her for her accomplishments. Bhumi Pednekar's fans have showered her with love by making fan account for her. Apart from that many of Bhumi Pednekar's fans have also made sketches and artwork for her. Here are some of Bhumi Pednekar's fan arts:

Bhumi Pednekar's fan arts

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Best Outfits On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Proves She's A Complete Diva

Bhumi Pednekar's fans made these amazing sketches for her, that was found in one of her fan accounts. Bhumi Pednekar often shares some of her fan arts on her Instagram account. These amazing sketches made by her fans were perfectly made. Right from her hair to her sharp features, the artist's hard work and patience seems to perfectly capture Bhumi's essence.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Gets B’day Wish From Karanvir Bohra’s Twins, Says ‘my Heart's Melting’

Apart from sketches, some of Bhumi Pednekar's fans have also created illustrations for her. One of her fans made an amazing illustration painting of Bhumi Pednekar's photos with her sister, Samiksha. The other digital painting is a candid picture of the actor.

One of Bhumi Pednekar’s best fan arts so far is this one. An artist named Kuldeep sketched out this beautiful portrait of the actor. He managed to bring out the minute details of the actor’s picture to his sketch, that turned out to be so beautiful.

Also Read: When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed She Wants To 'do Acting All Her Life And Die On Film Set'

Professionally, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the films Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati. In films Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, the actor will be playing the character named Kitty. The comedy film directed by Alankrita Shrivastava also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar.

The film follows the story of two cousins who share a secret, to love luxury life. Her other film Durgavati is a horror-thriller film directed by G Ashok. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as an IAS officer in the film. The film also stars Jissu Sengupta, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as an IAS officer in the film, which is the remake of a Telugu movie.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stunning Pic, Varun Dhawan Thinks She Is 'fire'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.