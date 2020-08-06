Bhumi Pednekar Is All Hearts Over Vidya Balan's Throwback Photo Shoot Pics

On Thursday morning, Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of her throwback photoshoot pictures. As soon as Vidya Balan's post was up, Bhumi Pednekar gushed to drop a heart on her post. As seen in the photos, Vidya Balan dons a black floral three-piece along with finger accessories. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open. Through the caption, Vidya revealed that it was her last shoot, a year ago, with her makeup artist Subbu.

Vidya Balan's photos

Meanwhile, on August 5, after a good long break, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story to announce that she resumed work. Bhumi posted a video on her Instagram story and penned "Back to work." She also hinted that something special is in the making for her fans. Bhumi wrote, "Enroute to shoot. Something very very special coming soon."

Vidya's Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan is basking in the success of her recently released film, Shakuntala Devi. Directed by Anu Menon, the movie cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh among others. Vidya Balan plays the role of Shakuntala Devi, who is fondly remembered as 'human computer'. She jets off to London where she proves her computational expertise and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. The film also shows how Shakuntala's life changed after she gave birth to her daughter.

The movie received rave reviews from fans. After Shakuntala Devi released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, fans flocked to Twitter and reviewed the film. A user tweeted, "Shakuntala Devi is a superb movie which conveys Mother-Daughter bonding in an entertaining way. A good story with a brilliant screenplay. Vidya Balan is an amazing performer."

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

On the work front, Bhumi is awaiting the digital release of her upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Bhumi will next feature on the silver screen in the horror-thriller titled Durgavati. Helmed by G. Ashok, the movie is a remake of 2018's Telugu film titled Bhaagmathie.

