Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stunning Pic, Varun Dhawan Thinks She Is 'fire'

On Tuesday night, Bhumi Pednekar shared a stunning picture of herself on her official social media handle. As seen in the pic, Bhumi sports a bralette and has opted for a light tint of makeup. As a part of her caption, she put a queen's crown and heart.

While fans gushed to comment on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post, Varun Dhawan also joined the bandwagon and dropped a comment on the Sonchiriya actor's pic. Varun dropped a fire emoticon on Bhumi's photo. Whereas, a fan wrote, 'So pretty.'

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann or Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, better on-screen duo?

Bhumi recently celebrated her birthday on July 18. Bhumi shares her birth date with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the latter also posted a sweet birthday wish for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes from fans. On her birthday night, Bhumi penned a note and expressed that she was so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone had shown on her special day.

Bhumi shared glimpses of her birthday celebration at home and wrote, "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much. Gratitude, thank you."

Bhumi Pednekar's photos

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar gets bday wishes from Karanvir Bohra’s twins, says ‘my heart's melting’

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, shared a B&W picture of himself on Tuesday which sees him flaunting a tattoo on his chest. Apart from the tattoo, it's Varun's six-pack abs that steal the show in the pic. As soon as Varun's post was up, actors Dino Morea and Nargis Fakhri were left awestruck.

On the work front, Bhumi is awaiting the digital release of her upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Whereas Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his film, Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same title.

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar revealed she wants to 'do acting all her life and die on a film set'

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.