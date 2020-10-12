Bhumi Pednekar Completes Dubbing Of 'Durgavati'; Says 'see You The Other Side'

On October 12, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media handle and shared that she has completed Durgavati's dubbing. The picture sees her at a dubbing studio. Giving context of the picture to her 5.9M Instagram followers, Bhumi wrote, "My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha?".

Before signing off, Pednekar asserted, "Bye Durgavati, see you the other side". On the screen, behind Bhumi, a snippet from the upcoming film is seen. Scroll down to take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's recent Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor's post managed to receive more than 60k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. A fan in the comment section wrote, "Super excited for Durgavati" while another joined the fun banter with the actor as he asserted that Rashi might have hidden chana behind the door.

Durgavati release date & details

A couple of days back, the Saand Ki Aankh actor announced the release date of Durgavati along with a new poster. The poster of the horror film showed Bhumi sitting at the gate, which has a haunted face crafted on it. The eerie look on the face of the actor while sitting on the floor and staring sent chills down the spine of the viewers. While captioning the post, Bhumi wrote, “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020.” The film will premier on the streaming giant Amazon Prime video, along with 9 other highly-anticipated films.

Interestingly, before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, the Bala actor had almost completed the film. The film said to be the remake of South movie Bhagamathie, in which Anushka Shetty essayed the lead character. Known for its horror-comedy genre the film was a commercial hit in the South. Apart from Bhumi, the ensemble star cast of the upcomer will also include Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia in pivotal characters.

