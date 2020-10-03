Remember When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed That She Had Dated Many Guys?

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her films Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala and many more, has managed to make her space in the industry with her acting skills. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handle. She is also known to be quite vocal about her thoughts and never shies away from it. And talking about the same, remember when the actor has qualms about her past and revealed that she has dated many guys?

Back in 2017, during an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor went on to admit that she is a modern-day girl and has dated many guys. She also added that she was a child, “so immature and naive.” She said that everything was so “frivolous” and she is not a “bitter person”. Bhumi also revealed that she is still friends with all her exes as they were all her friends. She added that all these experiences are what turns into a person into who they are.

When asked if she was okay dating a person from the industry? Bhumi replied saying that she has not about it. She added that she is not against being in a relationship and neither is the case that she wants to be in one. She said that she just would want to go with the flow. She revealed that she is very content with her work and she never complains.

About her recent film

The actor was recently seen in the film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead role. The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait in supporting roles. The film released on Netflix on September 18, 2020, after being postponed for almost a year. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji films.

The plot revolves around two cousins, Dolly and Kajal, and focuses on the secret they share. Dolly lives in the suburbs of Delhi and is a middle-class working woman with a very hard-working husband and two sons. The family is seen moving into a luxurious apartment that has just been completed, but their lavish lifestyle has a secret behind it.

After living in a rural village, Dolly's cousin Kajal moves to Delhi. She's a career seeker, but she doesn't get a lot of chances because of her limited set of skills. Since she's very eager for a job, she takes a job where she has to talk to people on dating app calls, and her alias is Kitty. Through their journey, the cousins who opposed each other end up trusting each other and knowing each other.

