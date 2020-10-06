Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Fans Good Morning With A Precious Smile, Netizens React; See Post

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to greet her fans good morning with her most precious smile. As soon as she posted the picture, the Dolly Kitty aur Chamakte Sitare star received immense love from her fans. Take a look at Bhumi’s post below. The actor took to Instagram to greet her fans good morning. In the post, Bhumi was seen laced in a beautiful red coloured velvet top paired with blue jeans. Her look was complete with a pair of long earrings, a couple of bracelets and rings that complimented her attire.

Bhumi was seen flaunting her most precious smile in the picture. Her hair was perfectly styled and set to the side while few strands lined her face. Bhumi wished her fans ‘morning sunshine’ with #Kitty mentioned in the caption. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post below.

Bhumi Pednekar’s photo

Fans' Reactions

Dolly Kitty aur Chamakte Sitare review

Dolly Kitty aur Chamakte Sitare is a Hindi-drama film that stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The rest of the cast includes Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava the film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner.

The plot of the film revolves around the lives of two cousins Dolly and Kitty. It captures the struggles they face as married and single women. The film portrays the strong narratives of gender roles and societal norms and how one is looked down upon when they do not conform to society’s moral policing.

Actor’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on Instagram. The actor shares regular updates of her personal and professional life with her fans on her Instagram handle. In one of her previous posts, Bhumi shared an artistic picture of herself. In the post, Pednekar was spotted with a pop of colour on her eyelids and an interesting hairstyle.

She wore a yellow eyeshadow with some black stars made on them. Her colour pop makeup look was complemented with her attire. She dotted a colourful sport brassier with a white shirt that was tied with a knot. The look was completed with her tiny hoop earrings. Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

