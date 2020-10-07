Bhumi Pednekar: 'I Search For Extraordinary Stories Of Extraordinary Women'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is known for portraying out of the box characters that are capable of bringing about a change in the society, recently spoke to news agency ANI about her choice of films. The actress on October 7, told the news agency that cinema has the capability to spark conversations. The actress also opened up about her preferences while opting for a Bollywood film.

Bhumi Pednekar's expectations from a script

During her conversation, the actress threw light on some of her ideas of taking up a film. The actress who has impressed fans with her spectacular skills in films like Bala and Dum Laga Ke Haisha said that she decided upon the script after going through the character and its unique storyline that project extraordinary women with extraordinary stories. Elucidating further she said, “I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices, Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity."

Over the course of her journey in Bollywood, the 31-year-old actress has tried to give a voice to the unheard stories of powerful, strong, and independent women. Sharing her experience of the same, Bhumi said,

"Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society.” Bhumi who has played a role of an overweight girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later shed weight for the next film said, "I am proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen."

She added, "Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the film-makers have decided that they could channelise these really special on-screen women characters through me."

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakate Sitare. The actress will be seen next in a comedy film Mr. Lele where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Her other upcoming films include Durgavati and Takht in which she will be seen alongside stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor.

