Bhumi Pednekar Cooks Food On Sets Of 'Badhaai Do', Jokes 'no Facilities For Us'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who recently started filming for her upcoming film Badhaai Do seems to be doing multitasking while shooting. Bhumi’s hairstylist Aliya Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a video that gave a glimpse of the actress cooking food on the sets. In the video, Bhumi can be seen jokingly saying about her crew and team who get food made from their actors on the sets. Apart from this, the actress also shared her experience of shooting in the chilly cold weather of Uttrakhand.

Bhumi Pednekar cooks food on Badhaai Do sets

The video starts with Bhumi making tea for herself in the cold during one of her night shoots. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I am on the sets of Badhaai Do where actors are made to cook food for themselves in such cold weather. There are no such facilities for us. Most importantly we are made to do summer scenes in such cold weather.” Explaining about the dish she was cooking, the actress said, “I am just craving for this dish which is taught by my mom. It has that homely touch which I need right now in this cold weather. This is what I know how to cook.” Her hairstylist captioned the post and wrote, “#badhaaido @bhumipednekar Between shoot what we are doing.”

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to comment under the post and hail her cooking skills. One of the users wrote, “At least you know something to make which others don't even know!” Another user wrote, “I wanna know what Rajk sir is doing on the set that time.” A third user chimed in and poured his heart into the actress and her skills.

Other than this, the actress has been treating her fans with some amazing pictures from the sets of the film. The 31-year-old actor headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 and had earlier issued a press statement and said that she is quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. She also mentioned that this is the first time that she went out of Mumbai post-COVID. As soon as she landed for shoots, she updated her fans about her COVID test that she took while on the sets. She also shared the tent where their food is served on the sets, showing that all the crew is following social distancing guidelines over there. Here are some of her pics from her Dehradun shoots. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati which was released on Amazon Prime and is a G. Ashok directorial. The actor was also seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte

