Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Throwback Picture Wearing A Gown, Writes 'I Miss The Red Carpet'

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures and videos with her fans and followers from film sets, with her family and friends, and posts about saving the environment. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan actor is currently in Dehradun, shooting for her upcoming movie, Badhaai Do with actor Rajkummar Rao. She took to her Instagram stories and stated that she's been missing red carpet events. Read on to know about Bhumi's Instagram story.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on the social media site and recently took to her stories to express that she has been missing dressing up and going to red carpet events. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor shared a post by one of her fan clubs called Bhumistan, wherein she can be seen posing in a golden dress and looked stunning with her hair tied in a messy bun. She also wrote 'I miss the red carpet' and followed it up with a sad emoji. You can see her story here.

Bhumi is currently shooting for Badhaai Do in Dehradun and keeps giving her fans a glimpse of what it is like to shoot amidst a pandemic. She shared stories on her social media handle a few days ago showing her getting a covid-19 test and how food is being served on sets with safety and precautions.

She also shared pictures of the stunning landscape and her script reading session with Rajkummar Rao. The 31-year-old actor headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 and had earlier issued a press statement and said that she is quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment of the superhit flick Badhaai Ho which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film also had Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. While Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be playing the role of a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi gained recognition by playing headstrong small-town women characters in comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Saand Ki Aankh star has marked a niche for herself in Bollywood and was seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare along with Kokana Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Kundra. Her latest film was Amazon Prime's Durgamati along with Arshad Warsi.

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Official Instagram Account

