Bhumi Pednekar Becomes 'climate Warrior' Urging Youth To Become More Sustainable

Bhumi Pednekar has been very consistent in her approach towards saving climate through small efforts. Recently, she collaborated with Sony BBC Earth for their initiative called Young Earth Champions. Bhumi partnered for this initiative which is basically a nationwide contest for all the climate-conscious students.

Bhumi Pednekar announces a contest - The Young Earth Champions

Talking about the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I think the entire human race needs to wake up to the fact that we need nature more than it needs us and that reasons enough why we must strive to protect it. While this is not a one-man job, every small step towards a sustainable future counts”. The Young Earth Champions contest will be open for class five to nine students who have to submit entries for the most innovative ideas that will make cities and communities more sustainable. Bhumi Pednekar along with an expert will select the Young Earth Champions who will be featured on the channel.

The top 10 winners of the contest will have virtual interaction with Bhumi Pednekar. They will have a conversation about how they have been doing their bit to save the environment. The actor said, "We are giving children a platform to lead by example and bring about a change. I urge the youth, who have an eco-conscious mind and the heart of a Climate Warrior, to come forward with their innovative ideas”.

Bhumi Pednekar has been a strong advocate of environmental conversation. She has also turned vegetarian for the same. Talking about her climate-conscious journey, she said, "For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore."

Bhumi Pednekar's 'climate warrior' campaign

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar launched a pan India campaign - "Climate Warrior" - to raise awareness against climate changes. Climate Warrior is an initiative that focuses on awareness building about the impending crisis. As described by Bhumi Pednekar, Climate Warrior gives a platform to several climate activists to talk about sustainability and environment-friendly life choices.

Bhumi Pednekar announced and explained the initiative to her followers in a social media video. Talking about the same, she said, "Climate Warrior is my attempt to start a dialogue with people who work tirelessly to save the environment and highlight the crisis that we find ourselves in due to climate change". While addressing her followers, Bhumi Pednekar said that she acknowledged the fact the 'urban class' is the 'biggest abuser' of natural resources and said that the Climate Warriors will 'keep reminding people that climate change is real.'

