Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' Now Streaming On Netflix

Bhumi Pednekar just could not keep calm ahead of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare's release, as mentioned on her Instagram on Sept 17. Starring alongside Konkana Sensharma, the Bhumi Pednekar film is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film follows the story of two cousin sisters who share a secret between them. Check out the latest promo of the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare streaming on Netflix

Posting a sweet scene from the film, Bhumi Pednekar asked her followers if they ever fought with their siblings, and if they did not, she questioned were they even real siblings?. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar works at a call centre but hides the truth from her sister. However, when her sister- Konkana SenSharma comes to know about it, she reminds Bhumi's character that women from reputed families don't work at such places.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar And Konkana SenSharma's Timeline Videos Give Their Take On #JustaStoryAway

The sisters then get into a fight and mock each other, but at the end of the day make it up to each other. Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sensharma will be portraying siblings in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Throughout the film, they depict the sweet and sour relationship between siblings. The film also stars Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey, along with the two leading ladies. The two male actors are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was initially supposed to release in theatres, but the makers decided to release it on an OTT platform due to the Pandemic. The film was also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival under the section ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’, in 2019.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar As Kitty Wonders Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Fans Love Her Post

It follows the story of these two cousins who dream to move to a luxury apartment and live happily. However, the secret they share is hidden from their picture-perfect lifestyle. Will the two cousins manage to keep their secrets away from the world, and if they do how long will they be able to keep it?

Also Read: 'Cannot Contain My Excitement': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Promo Ahead Of 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Release

Also Read: Konkona Sensharma & Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty' Trailer Triggers Excitement Among Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.