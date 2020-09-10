Bhumi Pednekar And Konkana Sen Sharma's Timeline Videos Give Their Take On #JustaStoryAway

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma's upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to premiere on Netflix. The trailer of the film was recently released on Youtube. The actors shared a short video on their Instagram pages in collaboration with Netflix. Take a look at what the videos are about.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is currently flooded with promotional posts of her upcoming Netflix original Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Taking to Instagram, the actor earlier today shared a video of hers with a video timeline. As the video begins, Bhumi Pednekar changes the video timeline "from Adjusting" to "to making your own rules". She captions the video as "Has a story ever changed the way you think, even in the smallest way? A great story can turn your world around!" She emphasises on how a story can change the way one thinks with the video as it goes from adjusting to making your own rules. The video is in collaboration with the streaming platform Netflix with a hashtag '#Justastoryaway'. She has also tagged some people of the cast and crew of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Take a look at the video:

Konkana Sen Sharma's Instagram Post

Along with Bhumi Pednekar, Konkana Sen Sharma also shared a similar video on her official Instagram handle. Konkana Sen Sharma in her video similarly moves the video timeline from left to right. However, the two ends say "from conceal it" and "to feel it". She captions the video as "Stories can help you take a break from the world. My sweet escape is #JustAStoryAway." Take a look at the video:

Apart from the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actors, various other celebrities have posted similar videos on their pages. Netflix India has come up with 17 new Indian original shows and movies, some of which have already released. The celebrities from the Netflix original Indian shows and movies such as Vikrant Massey from Go cargo, Masaba and Neena Gupta from Masaba Masaba, Sparsh Shrivastava from Jamtara and many more celebrities have posted such videos with the hashtag #justastoryaway.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer is out on Netflix. The plot of the film will revolve around two sisters, Dolly and Kitty. The film has been directed by Alankrita Srivastava. Apart from Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Prashar in key roles.

