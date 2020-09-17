'Cannot Contain My Excitement': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Promo Ahead Of 'Dolly Kitty' Release

As Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is just a day away from its release, on Thursday afternoon, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and shared a new fun promo of her film. Bhumi expressed that she 'cannot contain her excitement anymore' and also asked fans to send help. In the video, Bhumi, Konkana and Vikrant can be seen chatting with each other on their phones, as they express excitement for the film's release.

'Cannot contain my excitement': Bhumi

Sharing the video, Bhumi wrote, "Cannot contain my excitement anymore!!!! Please send help. Dolly Kitty premieres tomorrow, only on Netflix." As soon as her post was up, fans flocked to drop endearing comments. A user wrote 'super', whereas an amused fan called Bhumi his 'favourite'. Many simply dropped fire and heart emoticons on the post. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar joined the social media bandwagon and posted a picture with a caption that read, "Rasode Main Kaun Tha". The caption referred to the viral song by Yashraj Mukhate called Rasode Mein Kaun Tha that created a stir among netizens. The song included a scene from the popular daily soap titled, Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

As seen in the pic shared by Bhumi, the actor was busy looking towards the other end. She had a very confused look. "Kitty Wondering Rasode Main Kaun Tha ??? Jawab Milega on the 18th of September" wrote Bhumi.

In the picture, she pulled off a floral top with a pair of denim. She complimented her look with a pair of black wedges. Kubbra Sait couldn't stop laughing, whereas Saina Nehwal wrote, "Good luck."

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast includes Bhumi, Konkanasen Sharma, Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundrra, Amol Parashar in pivotal roles and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare's release date is September 18, 2020. The film will tell the story of two sisters who find their freedom, despite their bittersweet relationship.

