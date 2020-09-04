Konkona Sensharma & Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty' Trailer Triggers Excitement Among Fans

The trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was recently released on various video streaming platforms. The film brings together talented actors Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen, who play supportive sisters according to the plot. Viewers have been quite elated about the upcoming film for the promising cast line-up and intriguing story.

Fans impressed with 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' trailer

The trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has lately been leaving the fans impressed. The trailer showcases the story of two sisters, Dolly and Kitty, who have a bold lookout towards life. They make decisions for themselves and do not let society take away their freedom. Konkona Sen and Bhumi Pednekar look convincing in their roles while also portraying the strong bond between them.

A number of people have appreciated the trailer of the film as everything about the film looks intriguing. A wide range of people has been excited to see what the talented cast might have in store for them. They have also pointed out that director Alankrita Srivastava portrays women’s stories in the best way possible. After a path-breaking film like Lipstick Under My Burkha, fans have high expectations from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The quirky background music is another element that stood out in the trailer. A few internet users have also expressed delight over having Konkona Sensharma back on screen. The characters look well-written, which has added on to the buzz around this film. Have a look at few of the reactions to Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer here.

Perhaps a little long-drawn but #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare appears to be great fun! Also, welcome back @konkonas! ✨https://t.co/0jKZdz8Ygz — Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) September 4, 2020

Read Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' With Hilarious Video

Also read Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma On Their Roles In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama film which is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix on September 18, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two sisters in Noida and their versions of breaking free from the clutches of society and norms.

The film has been directed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey and Amol Prashar in key roles. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are producing the film under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Have a look at the trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare here.

Read Bhumi Pednekar On Equality: 'Women Are Not Supposed To Be Whitewashed In Cinema!'

Also read Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video Of Her Doing Garbage Segregation, Says 'clean It Up'

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.