Bhumi Pednekar As Kitty Wonders Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Fans Love Her Post

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a picture from her new movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Instagram. The actor looked very confused in the post and mentioned in her caption that she was wondering 'Rasode mein kaun tha?'. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the same.

'Rasode mein kaun tha?'

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see Bhumi as Kitty from her new film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitar. The actor is seen sitting on a bench and looks like she is in a daze. Bhumi is sporting a blue top and blue pants and light make-up. The actor looks very beautiful in her post.

The actor also added a comical caption with her post. She mentioned that her character from the film, Kitty, was thinking about who was in the kitchen. Her caption read - 'Kitty Wondering Rasode Main Kaun Tha ??? Jawab milega on the 18th of September' (sic).

The caption referred to the viral song by Yashraj Mukhate called Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. The song inspired many Rasode mein Kaun Tha memes and many people loved the song. The song included a scene from a popular Indian show called Saathiya Saath Nibhana.

Many people liked and commented on the post. Most celebs and fans mentioned they thought the post was hilarious. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitar is the new and upcoming movie of Bhumi which is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It also stars actor Konkona Sensharma and will be released on Netflix. Bhumi had also uploaded a poster on Instagram. Take a look:

The post was captioned - 'Dolly and Kitty are coming with a handful of problems and a head full of dreams'. The trailer for the movie has also released and many fans have responded positively to it. Many fans are also looking forward to seeing the film.

Promo Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

