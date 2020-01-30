Bhumi Pednekar's Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked; Check Details

Bhumi Pednekar, who is famous for films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is now all set for the release of her four films this year. She will be seen making a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and will also be featured in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Durgavati, which are set to release in 2020. The actor has made a name for herself in a very short time in the film industry and is one of the highly-paid new age actors of Bollywood. Read on to know more about Bhumi Pednekar's net worth:

Bhumi Pednekar’s Net Worth

Bhumi Pednekar has been featured in a total of seven movies to date and is set to appear in four more films this year. She has also featured in two web series titled Lust Stories, and Man’s World. According to the reports, she has been regularly seen in a new-generation Land Rover Range Rover SUV. The car estimates at around ₹75.18 lakh on road. Bhumi also has a love for travelling to exotic locations, which is evident from the various Instagram posts she keeps on sharing with her fans.

According to the reports, the young and budding actor has a net worth of $1 million USD. It means that the actor has a net worth of over ₹7 crores. This includes all her assets that include her cars and her Mumbai-based apartment.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which features Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. In this romantic comedy-drama, Pednekar was seen playing the character of Vedika Tyagi, wife of Aaryan’s Chintu Tyagi. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and received a mixed response from the audience.

