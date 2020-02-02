Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret, Says She 'never Consulted A Dietician'

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her simple yet powerful performances in all her films till now. Starting from her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor has never ceased to amaze her audiences with her choice of films and effortless acting. Bhumi has always been a game for transforming herself according to the requirement of the character in any film.

As per agency reports, the actor only follows one simple rule to keep up her fit and fabulous appearance onscreen. Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has never consulted any dietician or nutritionist for her weight issue and believes that the masterstroke for losing weight is "eating homemade food". The actor, who had to gain a lot of kilos for her debut film, said that she has always relied on her mother and the food cooked at home to lose weight.

Bhumi added that she avoids refined sugar and controls her carbohydrate intake by herself and has never consulted a dietician to guide her about food. She also revealed that she loves cooking and has never deprived herself of eating ghee or butter. Another thumb rule that the actor adheres to is the intake of fatty foods only in moderation.

The actor had left her fans astounded with her weight loss post the release of her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, directed by Sharat Katariya, for which she won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Bhumi had sported a svelte and rather a fit frame in all her films after that.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actor will be seen next in Dharma Productions' upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also have a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Hitesh Kewalya film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both films are scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

The actor has recently started filming for her next film Durgavati, the horror-thriller film in which she will be playing the titular role of an IAS officer. She will also feature in Karan Johar's period drama film Takht along with an ensemble cast.

