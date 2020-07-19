Bhumi Pednekar's Best Outfits On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Proves She's A Complete Diva

Bhumi Pednekar has made several appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show and every time she came on stage, she stole the show with her fashionable outfits. From bright sequin sarees to one-shouldered cowl dresses, Bhumi Pednekar knew how to carry herself with grace and leave a mark every time she appeared on the show. Here's a compilation of all her outfits from The Kapil Sharma Show, that Bhumi Pednekar made a style statement in.

Bhumi Pednekar's outfits from The Kapil Sharma Show

Source: Pic/Still from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

For promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in a bright orange sequin saree. She wore the sequin saree with a deep-neck broad strap blouse. Bhumi Pednekar wore a pair of copper earrings and rings, to accessorise her look. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail, parting it in the middle, and went for a subtle and glam makeup look.

Source: Pic/Still from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bhumi Pednekar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting her film Bala and wore an ankle-length see-through dress. She paired her outfit with long earrings and a pair of black strappy heels. She parted her hair in the middle and kept her makeup simple, to complete her entire look.

Source: Pic/Still from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bhumi Pednekar wore a metallic shining outfit for promoting her film Sonchiriya, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in her shinning outfit as she paired it with black heels. Her makeup was loud, going pretty well with her outfit. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail, making her entire look elegant. She wore a pair of rings and completed her look with a pair of dramatic earrings.

Source: Pic/Still from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

One of Bhumi Pednekar’s best outfits on The Kapil Sharma Show was when she wore a mustard yellow one-shouldered cowl dress, for promoting her film Saand Ki Aankh. She wore a gold choker necklace around her neck and completed her outfit with a pair of golden strappy heels. She was seen wearing a yellow pagdi, on the show, that went pretty well with the theme of her film.

