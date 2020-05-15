Vicky Kaushal Talks About Childhood Celebrations Ahead Of His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal is making the best use of his quarantine time as the actor is keeping himself busy by immersing himself in household chores like cooking and cleaning. He recently spoke to a leading daily where he talked about the lockdown, his birthday, and his upcoming film. The Uri actor also talked about how the world has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal opens up on birthday in COVID-19 lockdown

In an interview with a leading daily, Vicky Kaushal talked about how the world is literally paused. Kaushal will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Talking about birthdays, when he was a child, the actor said that there were no cell phones and thus taking selfies and posting them on social media was not a tradition. He then stated that there was no peer pressure of having grand birthdays and posting the photos online. It was just about having a good time.

Talking about his upcoming film Ashwatthama, Kaushal said that it will come on the floor next year. He also said that Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala are trying to do something that Bollywood has never done before. Kaushal will also be seen in Takht. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the Vicky Kaushal movies to hit the movie theatres.

