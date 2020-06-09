Bhumi Pednekar’s Movie Trailers That Crossed The 10 Million View Mark

Bhumi Pednekar has garnered much fame and praise in just a matter of few yearsin the Hindi film industry. Bhumi Pednekar’s movies include Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and many more. Listed below are Bhumi Pednekar’s movie trailers that crossed 10 million views.

READ:Kartik Aaryan's Looks As Chintu Tyagi In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar’s movie trailers that crossed 10 million views

Bala

Bhumi Pednekar’s movie Bala managed to reach 65 Million views with its trailer. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, and Saurabh Shukla and the 2019 comedy film is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and is written by Niren Bhatt. The film follows the life of a man who is troubled with premature balding and struggles to measure up to the social standards of beauty.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar's Leather Pants Or Nushrat Bharucha's Shorts; Whose Red Lowers Do You Love?

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bhumi Pednekar’s movie Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to gain a trailer viewership of 52 Million. The remake film gained much attention upon its release. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh also won the hearts of many fans with its peppy music. The film directed by Mudassar Aziz has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb. The film is based on the married life of Chintu Tyagi who develops a crush on another girl named Tapasya.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar's Video Singing 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' Is Worth Your Attention; Watch

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

This is another film starring Bhumi Pednekar that gained 43 Million Views on Youtube with its trailer launch. The film saw the romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar's characters in the film. Toilet Ek Prem Katha is based on the true story of a man building a toilet for his wife in his village. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2 and is available on Netflix.

Saand Ki Aankh

This is one of Bhumi Pednekar's most challenging films and the trailer gained 26 Million views on Youtube. Bhumi Pednekar was seen alongside actor Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh. The film is based on the lives of two grandmothers who fearlessly decide to bring up their daughters in a place where they are not considered inferior to men. The film has a high rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya failed not gaining much recognition but received over 16 Million views on Youtube. The 2019 action and drama-filled flick has a rating on 7.6 on IMDb. Bhumi Pednekar also received multiple awards for her performance in this film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.