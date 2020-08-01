Bhumi Pednekar To Resume Shooting For Upcoming Film 'Durgavati' Next Week?

After the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, several filmmakers have gradually starting resuming work or have started finish the impending shooting schedules, bringing the dismantle life back on track. While the television industry has kick-started its schedules, the film fraternity is also set to start work soon. As per reports by a leading publication, Bhumi Pednekar might resume work after almost four months of lockdown to complete her film Durgavati.

Bhumi Pednekar to resume Durgavati shooting schedule?

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar had started shooting for Akshay Kumar production film Durgavati in January earlier this year in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the Bala actress had almost completed the film in March when the lockdown was announced by the government. Now ever since things have started to become normal, Bhumi Pednekar might get back to work to finish the impending portions of the film in city studios. One of the sources close to the team of the film reportedly told the leading publication that the post-production work had been underway during the lockdown. According to the source, only four days’ shoot is still left which will be wrapped up before August-end.

Though the film will be complete within a couple of days shoot, as per reports there are certain rumours that are doing rounds regarding the film. Reportedly, the rumours claim that the film can have a digital release. Informing about the same, the source reportedly told that at this point in time nothing is confirmed because the film is still to be completed. As per the source, the final call on the same would be taken only upon completion of the movie and depending upon the current scenario of the theatres at that time.

According to reports, the film is the remake of South movie Bhagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in a lead role. Known for its horror-comedy genre the film was a hit down South. Watching Bhumi Pednekar in a horror-comedy film is definitely going to a big surprise for all her fans who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actress once again on the big screen.

Meanwhile, a staunch environmentalist, Bhumi Pednekar has now taken a firm stand about climate conservation by collaborating with the youngest environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam. Bhumi has launched an initiative called 'Climate Warriors' in which she is mobilizing citizens to contribute and do their bits towards protecting the environment. The actor has been highlighting several people who are running in the forefront in this field and supporting her initiative.

