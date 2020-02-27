Bhumi Pednekar Gets A Surprise Success Party On The Sets Of 'Durgavati', See Pics

From her debut film in Bollywood Dum Laga Ke Haisha which released 5 years ago to her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar has been riding on the crest of success as an actor. The actor, who is currently filming for her upcoming horror thriller Durgavati, was in for a surprise on the sets as the team threw a party to honour her. A source from the sets of the film posted the photos online and revealed that Bhumi was not told about this plan and the entire cast and crew of the film ensured that post pack up she was taken completely by surprise.

Have a look:

Read | Arshad Warsi 'excited' and 'thrilled' to join Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar delivered the back to back hits in 2019 with Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, Amar Kaushik's Bala and Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor had also been felicitated by many award shows for her knockout performance in the role of Chandro Tomar, the sharpshooting septuagenarian, in Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi recently won the coveted Filmfare award along with co-actor Taapsee Pannu for the role.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar's next flick to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The sweet surprise by the crew of Durgavati made Bhumi Pednekar feel special and overwhelmed as she posted an update about the same through her Instagram story. She also shared a collage of the photos where she can be seen cutting a cake with the entire team.

Take a look:

Read | Bhumi Pednekar talks about her 'similar cameos' in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi has an eventful year lined up with her recent cameo appearances in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship as well as Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is gearing up to headline her first solo film Durgavati which is the Hindi remake of director G.Ashok's Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Bhumi will also feature in Alankrita Shrivastava's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar celebrates five years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', calls it 'life-changing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.