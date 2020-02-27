Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her 'similar Cameos' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy in shooting her upcoming film Durgavati, has created a lot of buzz with her cameos in the recent releases. In the latest released films, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhumi Pendekar played a cameo. But the audience, who watched both films, found a similarity between the horror-thriller and rom-com. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor also opened up about the same and explained what was surprising for her.

Bhumi Pednekar realises that her cameos in Bhoot & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a similar scene

For the unversed, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21, 2020. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar played a cameo in both films. Pointing the similarity of her character in both the films, many from the audience highlighted that Bhumi elopes from the balcony in both the films to get married. Reportedly, while mentioning about the same Bhumi Pednekar said that she did realise that both her cameos had a scene where she was eloping, one was with the man she was going to get married to and the other was with the man who she could have been married to if his sexual preference allowed.

Further, Bhumi Pednekar added that she never thought that both the films will release on the same day. Later, she highlighted that both films were helmed by her friends. Ending the conversation, the 30-year-old actor said that she worked in the films out of love for the people attached to the films and for the script. Interestingly, Bhumi worked with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's director Hitesh Kawalya in the previous installment of the film and worked with filmmaker Bhanu Pratap Singh for the first time in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

