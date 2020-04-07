Bhumi Pednekar Takes Tips From Chandro Tomar Aka Shooter Dadi On World Health Day

During the Coronavirus pandemic, it is of utmost importance that everyone acros takes several preventive measures to stay fit and healthy during such difficult times. Every year, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day, and Chandro Tomar, aka Shooter Dadi, celebrated it by practising yoga. The Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar who essayed the role of Tomar in the film Saand Ki Aankh and the reel-life character played by her was inspired by the real-life, 88-year-old, Chandro Tomar after she posted a '#worldhealthday' photograph on Instagram.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Thinks 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Was A Befitting Reply To Body-shamers

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Feels Deepika Padukone Is The Most Stylish Actor In Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar thinks that Chandro Tomar is still a 'baller' at the age of 88

Recently, Chandro Tomar took to Instagram to share a picture of herself practising yoga to celebrate World Health Day. Tomar captioned the image writing, "अमीर वही है जो सेहतमंद है । ध्यान रखो बालकों #worldhealthday." Soon after Tomar posted the picture on her Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of the octogenarian sharpshooter in the film Saand Ki Aankh, reposted her photograph on her Instagram story.

Pednekar captioned the post writing, " At 88 she is still a baller. She knows health is wealth. #worldhealthday"

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Gives Lessons On Social Distancing To Kids In MP Through Video Calls

Talking about Saand Ki Aankh, the film released in Diwali last year, on October 25, 2019. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The story of the Tushar Hiranandani directorial revolves around the lives of the oldest sharpshooter sisters in the world, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi played the role of the elder sister Chandro Tomar, while Taapsee Pannu played the role of the younger sister Prakashi Tomar. The film also featured Vineet Kumar Singh, Pawan Chopra, and Shaad Randhawa in the supporting roles.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Is A True Climate Saver And Here's The Proof; Watch Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.