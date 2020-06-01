Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs From The Movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Will Add Humour To Your Chats

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of several Bollywood films which has made her a household name. Right from her transformation over the years, to her note-worthy characters, the actor has managed to impress the audience, time and again. Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha along with actor Akshay Kumar.

The film was about a woman who fights all odds to get her husband to build a toilet for her at their home. Bhumi Pednekar gracefully managed to pull off her role as Jaya, with the expressions and her dialogue delivery. Since GIFs are so widely used in an online conversation these days. Here are some of Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs that can be used instead of texts to add spark to your conversation.

Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs as Jaya from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi Pednekar played the character of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. After the couple falls in love and gets married, Bhumi Pednekar leaves her husband with disappointment after he denies to build a toilet inside their house. This scene is from when her husband calls her up, asking her to come back, but she refuses to it and also asks him not to call her again. This is one of the best GIFs of Bhumi Pednekar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha you could share, to express your feelings.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Reports Of Booking Entire Flight For Sister, Mulls Legal Action

This scene in which Bhumi Pednekar is seen embarrassingly smiling is from the scene when Akshay Kumar finds her staring at him with admiration. This GIF is perfect to send, when you want to express how embarrassed or shy you are during a situation.

Also Read: Bhumi-Ayushmann, Deepika-Ranveer: Jodis Who Share Dynamic Chemistry On-screen

This GIF in which Bhumi Pednekar is seen hitting Akshay Kumar is from the song Gori Tu Lath Maar. This scene from the song happens to be a part of the Holi festival celebrated in Banaras, during which women beat their husbands with a 'laathi'. This GIF is perfect to share when you want to express how annoyed you are at someone.

This GIF of Bhumi Pednekar from her film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is perfect to send to your friends when you are in a situation that has either annoyed you or startled you. Bhumi Pednekar's frowning face is beyond perfect, to express your exact feelings.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's GIFs That Can Be Used To Make Conversations Interesting

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs Are Just The Right Way To Express A Range Of Emotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.