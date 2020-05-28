Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs Are Just The Right Way To Express A Range Of Emotions

Bhumi Pednekar has worked in quite a few content-rich films which have worked well with the audience. Over the past few years, various GIFs have been created by taking up certain scenes from her films. Here is a look at a few GIFs of Bhumi Pednekar which will help you share your emotions with the person that you are having a conversation with.

Bhumi Pednekar’s GIFs to use in conversations

GIFs, also known as Graphics Interchange Format, are the best thing to pass around when it comes to expressing the exact emotions through social media chats. They are more effective than emoticons as they have the ability to put through the exact reaction that people have been having to certain situations. These Bhumi Pednekar GIFs are just the right thing to have in your GIF downloads.

1. This scene is from Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar starrerToilet: Ek Prem Katha. In this scene, Bhumi Pednekar is extremely upset at her husband and hence asks him to not call her henceforth. This GIF might be just the right source for you to dramatically tell someone that you are done with them. It has a serious ring to it as Bhumi Pednekar’s stern face is probably what will do the job for you.

2. This GIF is also from the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This GIF will let you express worry and annoyance in a clear and uncompromised manner. The way the actor looks away in a split second is just the right expression that comes into mind with the word “annoyance” is thought of. The frown on Bhumi Pednekar’s face is just the need of the hour in such cases.

3. This GIPHY is from the Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh. Since the film is about two women getting into professional shooting, this GIF is the most obvious one to come out of the film. This GIF can rightfully come out to the other person as sassy and savage. You can use this one, whenever you feel like words don’t do justice to your witty and funny side. This GIF can also be used to express the popular figure of speech, “hitting the bull’s eye”.

4. Bhumi Pednekar’s GIF is just what you need to express annoyance and anger. In this GIF, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen expressing anger as she practices the Lathmar tradition which happens mostly in Banaras on the occasion of Holi. In this tradition, women hit their husbands with a strong stick and the husbands cannot retaliate. This piece is just the right way of saying, ”I am so angry with you.”

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

