Kiara Advani's GIFs That Can Be Used To Make Conversations Interesting

Kiara Advani was last seen making a special appearance in Angrezi Medium and will next be featured in Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is currently under the post-production stage. Kiara Advani kickstarted her career in acting with Fugly and shot to stardom with her role as Sakshi Rawat in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor's career took a turn with her performance in Kabir Singh. The movie bagged her several awards and accolades and she was also nominated Zee Cine Awards for her performance in Kabir Singh. Apart from her work in films, her GIFs from movies have also become widely popular.

GIFs are majorly used these days in conversations as they are known to add an extra touch, humour to the existing conversations. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani's GIFs are also widely used in online conversations that help to spark up conversations with friends and loved ones. With all that said now, here are some of Kiara Advani's GIFs that can be used instead of texts to initiate conversations and make them interesting:

Kiara Advani's GIFs to start conversations

Everyone is relaxing at home and although one cannot spend time outdoors due to the current pandemic crises, one can still connect with their loved ones. This GIF featuring Kiara Advani waving 'hii' indoors in some stunning outfits can be used to initiate a conversation. Kiara Advani can be seen flaunting denim outfit and heavy accessories and has left her hair open in the picture.

This is yet another GIF featuring Kiara Advani. This GIF can be shown to initiate a conversation with your friend who loves going for parties and recollect the times when you visited a party and danced. Kiara Advani can be seen donning some shimmery outfits and is seen having fun on the dance floor.

Source: Gfycat

People are spending time doing productive things amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. For those who want to initiate a conversation by showing how you have been spending time by doing productive things, like working out, then this is the perfect GIF. The GIF features Kiara Advani working out diligently in some glittery workout leggings. Have a look:

Source: Gfycat

This is yet another GIF featuring Kiara Advani that can be used to start conversations. The GIF shows Kiara Advani giving an adorable smile and waving 'hi' in an adorable white shirt and orange leggings. Check it out below:

Source: Gfycat

