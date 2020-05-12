Bhumi Pednekar's Movies Featuring Two Female Leads; 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bala', & More

One of the famous Bollywood actors, Bhumi Pednekar started her career in acting with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015. The actor won several awards and appreciation for her debut role. Before joining films, the actor worked as a casting director in Yash Raj Films for almost six years. In a career span of just five years, the actor has been a part of many famous projects including Toilet: EK Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, and many more. Listed below are the films in which Bhumi Pednekar was not the only female lead.

Bala

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have notable chemistry since Bhumi has stepped into Bollywood. Their comedy-drama flick Bala was directed by Amar Kaushik and grabbed a lot of attention due to its incredible storyline. The 2019 film revolves around a man (Ayushmann) who suffers from male pattern blading and how it affects his life. The film also talks about colour discrimination. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. The film faced a huge controversy during its release as it clashed with Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, which is also based on the same issue of premature baldness.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh became a huge success soon upon its release, as prior to it people were quite excited for the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a married man (Kartik) who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl (Ananya) who just arrives in the city on a business trip. The friendship between the two grows stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife (Bhumi) finds out about the affair. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film was a remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name.

Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are also known as Shooter Dadi and Revolver Dadi. The film revolves around the early life and the journey of the Tomars. Bhumi and Taapsee played the role of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively in this Tushar Hiranandani directorial. Initially, the film was titled as Womaniya but was later changed to Saand Ki Aankh.

