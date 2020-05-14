Bhumi Pednekar Or Kubbra Sait | Who Sported Red Ruffled Slit Gown Look Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Kubbra Sait are the most sought after actors in the television industry. While Bhumi Pednekar is known to emerge as a star with movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, on the other hand, Kubbra Sait gained fame with her role Kukoo in Sacred Games. The duo has a similar kind of fashion choice that is chic and elegant style. Here’s a look into the time when Bhumi Pednekar and Kubbra Sait sported similar kinds of red gowns.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a red off-shoulder gown for an award function. The actor's gown was complemented with a frontal thigh-high slit and ruffles all-over. The small thread detailing on the corset of the outfit made her even more gorgeous. Bhumi Pednekar balanced her look by following a nude makeup palette and completed her look with a sleek hairdo.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait sported a similar kind of red gown for an event. She wore a red tube gown with thread embroidery and ruffles all-over. Kubbra accessorised her look with a big chunky red belt that cinched her waist. Kubbra's look was completed with nude makeup and open hair look.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie performed moderately well at the box office. Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman along with Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was widely loved and appreciated by fans. Interestingly, the duo has similar interests towards fitness and are often seen sharing videos on their social media.

