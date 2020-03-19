The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar Shows How To Accessorise Casual Outing Dresses

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most stylish celebrities of the entertainment industry. Read more to take cues on how to accessorize casual outing dresses.

bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is considered one of the most dedicated actors in Bollywood. She is known for her stellar performances and role choices. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has 4.3 million followers on Instagram. She regularly gives fashion goals to her fans on her account. Here are some of the best instances where the stylish actor showed her fans how to accessorise casual attire for a perfect outing.

Bhumi Pednekar's Photos

Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in this photo. She opted for an oversized coat over a brown turtleneck top. She paired it with brown trousers and yellow pointed-toe shoes. Bhumi accessorised her look with black cat-eye sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhumi looked elegant in this black ensemble. She accessorised her look with coordinated bracelets and bangles. She was also carrying the drop earrings with perfection. She completed her look with metallic gold stilettos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the screening of her film Saand Ki Aankh, she was seen in this super cool casual look. She wore a graphic print black t-shirt with print related to the film on it. She was seen wearing comfortable denim and black high heeled sandals. She accessorised her look with simple hoop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhumi Pednekar was all smiles as she posed for this picture. She wore a striped yellow dress that she accessorised with delicate drop earrings. She was also seen wearing a cocktail ring. She completed her look with metallic gold sandals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

